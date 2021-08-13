Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 53,807 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

