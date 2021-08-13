Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,949 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Global Net Lease worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

