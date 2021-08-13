Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.