Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $17,815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

