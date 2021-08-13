Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

