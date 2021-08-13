Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

NYSE:PNW opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.