Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 135,467 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

