Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 175,136 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,358,000 after purchasing an additional 860,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.