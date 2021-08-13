Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 251,114 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Alcoa worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

