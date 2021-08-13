Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,291 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

