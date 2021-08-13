Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of AZZ worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.