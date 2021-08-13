PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Reaches $27.18 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002292 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,833,913,343 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

