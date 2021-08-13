Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 73,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

