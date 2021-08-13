Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 73,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
