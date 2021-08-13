Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 1,785,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,204. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73. Progenity has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Several analysts have commented on PROG shares. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

