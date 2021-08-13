Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $737,064.21 and $897,879.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

