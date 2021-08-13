Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,077,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,986,949 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

