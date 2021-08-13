ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,887 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.41% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.89. 2,729,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

