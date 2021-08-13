ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 247,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



