ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.35. Approximately 9,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $843,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.