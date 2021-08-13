Prosper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $2.70 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

