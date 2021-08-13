Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.35. Provident Financial shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 2,594 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

