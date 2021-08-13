PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

