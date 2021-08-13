PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,571. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

