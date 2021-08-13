PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($6.64) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.64) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

