Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $78,302.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

