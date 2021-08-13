Public Mint Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299,743.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $299,743.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

