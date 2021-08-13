Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

