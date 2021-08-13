Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Public Storage worth $107,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

