PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.