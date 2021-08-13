Puma (PUMSY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS: PUMSY) recently:

8/2/2021 – Puma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/30/2021 – Puma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/25/2021 – Puma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/25/2021 – Puma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/25/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/16/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of PUMSY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06. Puma Se has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

