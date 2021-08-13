PumaPay (PMA) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $548,264.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

