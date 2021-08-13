PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $343.68

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.68 ($4.49) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.25). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 72,251 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of £931.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.