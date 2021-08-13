PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 6.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2,372.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40.

About PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

