PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $387,555.27 and approximately $390.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.61 or 0.99856259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

