Pylon Finance (PYLON) Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last Week

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $106.34 or 0.00223226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.56 million and $48,680.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

