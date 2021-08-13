Pyrk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,071.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $47,272.87 and $2,071.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

