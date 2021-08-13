PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)
PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.