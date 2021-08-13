PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 829.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

