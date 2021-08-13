Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,136 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

