Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,136 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

