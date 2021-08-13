Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issued By William Blair

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

SIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

