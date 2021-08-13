Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.68 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

