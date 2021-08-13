Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $62.60 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.