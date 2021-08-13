Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AKAM stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,551 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,550,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

