Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATA opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.87. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

