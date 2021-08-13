Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.51 on Friday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.