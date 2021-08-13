Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Lowered by Analyst

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

TSE MRU opened at C$63.49 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

