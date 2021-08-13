Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $27.50 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

