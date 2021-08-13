Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

BWB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.