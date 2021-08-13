Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Issued By Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CVE CVX opened at C$0.37 on Friday. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

In other CEMATRIX news, Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$76,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,950. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,315,749 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,031.99.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.