Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for City Office REIT, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for City Office REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

