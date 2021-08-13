Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issued By Colliers Securities

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

